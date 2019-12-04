The rotating bezel in satin-brushed and polished grade-5 titanium is one of the masterpieces of the RM 63-02.



Mounted on ball bearings for easy manipulation, it can be turned to select the desired time zone. When the name of the wearer’s current city is positioned at 12 o’clock, the RM 63-02 automatically defines the local time as well as the time in 23 other cities around the world thanks to its graduated 24-hour flange. This blue and white disk distinguishes nighttime and daytime hours, automatically incorporating the correction hour by hour.



The bidirectional bezel interacts directly with the heart of the movement, and ensures the water-resistance of the case—crafted from vertically satin-brushed and polished grade-5 titanium—to 30 meters.



