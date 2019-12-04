Collections
Richard Mille first unveiled the RM 58-01 Tourbillon World Timer at the 2013 Salon International de la Haute Horlogerie.
Designed for frequent travelers and others alike, this timepiece made a strong impression thanks to its remarkably easy to use multi-time-zone mechanism. When designing the RM 58-01, Richard Mille’s goal was to simplify the setting of this complication as much as possible, notably by removing the need for a pusher in activating the time zone function.
The RM 63-02 World Timer repeated this exercise, incorporating the World Timer function at the heart of an automatic in-house movement.
CALIBRE CRMA4
Automatic winding movement with hours, minutes, oversize date and universal 24-hour time display.
The rotating bezel in satin-brushed and polished grade-5 titanium is one of the masterpieces of the RM 63-02.
Mounted on ball bearings for easy manipulation, it can be turned to select the desired time zone. When the name of the wearer’s current city is positioned at 12 o’clock, the RM 63-02 automatically defines the local time as well as the time in 23 other cities around the world thanks to its graduated 24-hour flange. This blue and white disk distinguishes nighttime and daytime hours, automatically incorporating the correction hour by hour.
The bidirectional bezel interacts directly with the heart of the movement, and ensures the water-resistance of the case—crafted from vertically satin-brushed and polished grade-5 titanium—to 30 meters.
The movement’s engineers selected the in-house CRMA4 calibre to drive the RM 63-02. It is assembled around an electroplasma-treated grade-5 titanium baseplate—the same material used for the majority of its bridges. The sculptural upper bridge is made from black-rhodium-plated, polished and circular-grained german silver, with round openings that provided glimpses of the going-train and World Timer mechanism in action.
It also features an oversized date at 12 o’clock driven by two skeletonized disks, and a function selector.
The RM 63-02 is a testament to Richard Mille's ingenuity, blending avant-garde design with advanced horological technology.