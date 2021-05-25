CASE IN GOLD CARBON TPT®

The design and execution of the watch demonstrate a holistic approach to conception of the movement, case and dial. As a result, everything has been constructed according to extremely rigorous specifications. For example, a casing ring is no longer used, and the movement is fixed by titanium screws.







Gold Carbon TPT® is a high-tech material comprising some 600 layers of parallel filaments obtained by separating out carbon fibres. The layers, no more than 30 microns thick, are impregnated with a black matrix. They are then assembled on a dedicated machine, which stacks the layers, varying the orientation of the fibres by 45° between layers and alternating them with 24K yellow gold leaf layers. As gold is a noble material in chemical terms, it was very difficult for the NTPT and Richard Mille engineers to ensure it ‘fused’ correctly with carbon. The composite is then heated to 120°C at a pressure of 6 bars in a kiln similar to that used for the production of aeronautics parts, after which it is ready to be machined at Richard Mille.



