The collaboration between Richard Mille and the Formula 1 champion has been characterised by unswerving loyalty ever since they became partners in 2017.
Alain Prost, aka “The Professor”, is considered to be one of the greatest drivers in F1 history, with 51 victories and four world championship titles under his belt.
He started the 1981 season with Renault and his first French Grand Prix win followed shortly after. His winning streak continued and he secured victory at nine Grands Prix during his three seasons at Renault. In 1984, Alain Prost rejoined McLaren, his very first team, ushering in an exceptional era. In six seasons, Alain won a total of 30 races, three world championships and was twice runner-up in the world championship."
In 1988, Prost contributed seven wins to his McLaren-Honda team’s season dominance with 15 victories from 16 races. New team-mate Ayrton Senna won eight races and the title, but the on – and often off-track – battles pushed each driver to new, unprecedented heights of success. The two continued McLaren’s domination throughout 1989, with Alain proving victorious that year. In 1990 Alain signed for Ferrari and won five races. 1991 was a difficult year and Alain took a sabbatical in 1992, only to return in 1993 with Williams. He won seven more races and obtained his fourth driving title.
In 2013, Alain Prost joined forces with Jean-Paul Driot to create the Renault e.dams Formula E team, with the support of the brand. They won the teams’ championship for three consecutive seasons. In 2017, Alain took on a new role in the Renault F1 team (now Alpine), putting his vast experience as a driver and a former F1 team owner to use at the French manufacturer, first as a special adviser, then as a non-executive director from 2019 to 2022. It was also in 2017 that the RM 70-01 Tourbillon was revealed, a watch designed in partnership with the French champion and inspired by his less well-known passion of cycling. He has in fact been a serious cyclist for nearly 25 years and is always in pursuit of greater accuracy and technical improvements, just like the Richard Mille brand.
‘When you think about Alain Prost, you instinctively think automotive, so it was also important for us to offer something new and unexpected inspired by Alain.’
Richard Mille