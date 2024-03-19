In 2013, Alain Prost joined forces with Jean-Paul Driot to create the Renault e.dams Formula E team, with the support of the brand. They won the teams’ championship for three consecutive seasons. In 2017, Alain took on a new role in the Renault F1 team (now Alpine), putting his vast experience as a driver and a former F1 team owner to use at the French manufacturer, first as a special adviser, then as a non-executive director from 2019 to 2022. It was also in 2017 that the RM 70-01 Tourbillon was revealed, a watch designed in partnership with the French champion and inspired by his less well-known passion of cycling. He has in fact been a serious cyclist for nearly 25 years and is always in pursuit of greater accuracy and technical improvements, just like the Richard Mille brand.



