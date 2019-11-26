This partnership between the brand and the four-times Formula 1 World Champion is based on unshakable loyalty. This time, a shared interest in cycling provided inspiration. Following extensive discussions with Alain Prost as well as other cyclists, Richard Mille realised that many of them would be hard pressed to say how many kilometres they’d ridden since the beginning of the season.



The RM 70-01’s unprecedented totaliser remedies this by simply displaying the overall distance travelled on their various cycles.

