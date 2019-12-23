Noted for the beautiful, undulating striations of its surface, Carbon TPT® is comprised of 600 parallel filaments with a maximum thickness of 30 microns. These are impregnated with a super-charged matrix containing graphene and are then compiled by a CNC machine that shifts the orientation of the fibres by 45° between layers.

The composite is then solidified by heating it to 120°C at a pressure of 6 bar. Numerous control and validation tests conducted by McLaren Applied Technologies made it possible to develop the solutions that resulted in the production of Graph TPTTM, a material employed exclusively by Richard Mille in watchmaking.



The resulting tripartite case makes zero concessions, being both highly resistant and extremely light, while preserving perfect ergonomics and a unique, striking appearance.