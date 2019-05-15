Water resistant to 100 metres, the RM 25-01 comes with two interchangeable bezels. The first is a compass in grade 5 titanium with a DLC coating that has both a fixed and a rotating bezel. Its bayonet mount makes it quick and easy to fix on the case. The Carbon TPT® cover has a mirrored back and a slot at 12 o’clock to increase precision of sightings with the compass needle. Its sapphire crystals have a multilayer anti-reflective treatment, as well as an antimagnetic coating to prevent any mutual interference of the movement and compass. A spirit level located at 4 o’clock makes it possible to check that the watch is perfectly horizontal for better readings. Detached from the watch, the compass may be affixed to a plate made of Carbon TPT®. Ideal for orientating, this configuration provides—among other things—lines indicating the direction to take when following a course on a map.