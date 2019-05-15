Collections
CALIBRE RM25-01
Manual winding tourbillon movement with 24-hour display, minutes, seconds, chronograph, 30-minute totaliser, power-reserve, torque and function indicators.
Limited edition of 20 pieces
An iconic actor of 1980s Hollywood, Sylvester Stallone is a man of many, sometimes contradictory, facets. His persona is serene and endearing, authentic and sincere. He is also an artist, whose deeply personal work is rooted in his passion for great painting and sculpture. He doesn’t cheat. Stallone assumes sole responsibility for his creations. I see that as strength, as powerful.
Developed in collaboration with him, the RM 25-01 Adventure tourbillon chronograph attests a desire on the part of Richard Mille and the artist to conquer the most thoroughly hostile of natural environnements. Truly a horological UFO, this timepiece is, as Sylvester Stallone says, ‘Ready for action’.
Its baseplate and bridges, machined out of grade 5 titanium, effectively support a mechanism that combines a tourbillon complication and the complexity of a new ‘competition’ chronograph movement. It took the brand’s engineers several months of work to optimise the calibre. In the end, they successfully reduced its weight while increasing its precision and long-term chronometric reliability. The overall reduction in inertia goes hand in hand with a 50 per cent lower energy consumption. The 70-hour power-reserve, visible using the coupling and function indicators, drives an unusual 24-hour display, essential for distinguishing am and pm should the viewer be deprived of sunlight. The round case showcases a combination of titanium and Carbon TPT®, the indestructible composite whose damascene surface has become something of a brand signature, and which significantly reduces the overall weight of the watch.
Water resistant to 100 metres, the RM 25-01 comes with two interchangeable bezels. The first is a compass in grade 5 titanium with a DLC coating that has both a fixed and a rotating bezel. Its bayonet mount makes it quick and easy to fix on the case. The Carbon TPT® cover has a mirrored back and a slot at 12 o’clock to increase precision of sightings with the compass needle. Its sapphire crystals have a multilayer anti-reflective treatment, as well as an antimagnetic coating to prevent any mutual interference of the movement and compass. A spirit level located at 4 o’clock makes it possible to check that the watch is perfectly horizontal for better readings. Detached from the watch, the compass may be affixed to a plate made of Carbon TPT®. Ideal for orientating, this configuration provides—among other things—lines indicating the direction to take when following a course on a map.
The compass bezel may be switched out by the wearer for a bidirectional bezel in Carbon TPT® and titanium, with a 24-hour scale, a 360° graduated disc, and indications for the cardinal directions. No calculations are required—all that’s needed is to face the sun with the hour hand and turn the bezel so the local time is indicated on its 24-hour scale—the wearer can then identify North, South, East and West in either hemisphere. At 2 o’clock, a hermetic compartment in grade 5 titanium can hold water purification tablets that make a litre of any water safe to drink in 30 to 120 minutes, depending on the level of pollution.
In keeping with the spirit of adventure that emanates from this limited edition of 20 pieces, designed with ‘Sly’ Stallone, a sculptural strap in natural rubber sporting a camouflage motif and a strong pinbuckle in grade 5 titanium keep the ergonomic curves of this imposing case securely on the wrist as only the Richard Mille brand knows how.