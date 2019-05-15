Polo is the sport of a true gentleman. The perfect union of man and beast, of strength and precision, speed and serenity. For its part, the RM 53-01 is the ‘smashing’ new result of the encounter between Richard Mille and Pablo Mac Donough, one of the world’s best players.



After the first, armoured solution created to grace the wrist of Pablo Mac Donough, this new incarnation of the Polo collection we present here is the fruit of exhaustive fieldwork and thousands of hours of Research & Development. The RM 53-01 Tourbillon Pablo Mac Donough demonstrated the exceptional resistance of this calibre to shocks - indispensable under the circumstances - combined with a new aesthetic.



The sapphire laminated glass of the RM 53-01 is a world premiere in the realm of watchmaking, capable of absorbing extreme shocks without breakage.