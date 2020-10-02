Since 2010, Richard Mille and Rafael Nadal have developed a range of remarkable watches together as part of a collaboration that is unique in the history of watchmaking. The RM 27-03 is no exception. In terms of shock-resistance, the tourbillon movement redefines the possibilities of technical performance. A milestone in the history of watchmaking, it is capable of withstanding and resisting shocks of up to 10,000 gs! It is a creation that is testimony to the power of the Spanish player’s game.