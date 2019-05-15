The world of aviation has always played an integral and inspirational role for Richard Mille due to the myriad of parallels with his own philosophy of 21st century watchmaking, which combines horological tradition with new materials in the creation of true masterpieces.

Airbus is a name that is known the world over. It is a global leader in the application of novel approaches to aeronautical design, particularly for the aircraft it builds for private individuals via its ultra-luxurious subsidiary, Airbus Corporate Jets, or ACJ. It was thus only natural that Richard Mille and ACJ should join forces to design this horological masterpiece inspired by their respective worlds.