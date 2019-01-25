Like its predecessors, the RM 35-02 Rafael Nadal coalesces the fruits of a constant quest for innovation within a unique design. Powered by the RMAL1 calibre, the baseplate and bridges in wet-sandblasted grade 5 titanium have been PVD/Titalyt®-treated and stretched to ensure supreme rigidity and impeccably smooth surfaces. The variable inertia balance wheel, oscillating at 28,800 vph, is driven by a double-barrel system for greater torque stability.







The RM 35-02 emerged in response to a request from many Richard Mille customers for a self-winding mechanism in a Nadal watch. The decision to use the brand’s patented variable-geometry rotor – a real emblem of Richard Mille’s automatic movements –was an obvious one that made it possible to adjust the winding to the wearer’s activities.

In another first for the Nadal collection, the case back is protected by a sapphire crystal sporting an anti-reflective treatment, so that the calibre can be admired from every angle.