Alexis Pinturault could probably ski before he even learnt to walk. The undisputed Savoyard ski champion seems to have an innate ability to navigate the slopes. Standing 1.80 m tall and weighing 80 kg, he has a imposing presence on the pistes. But it’s not just his stature that has earned him the nickname of “The Beast” – it's also his strictly regimented lifestyle, his steely mindset, and his almost military rigour. With multiple Olympic medals, world championships, and the French record for the number of titles held across all disciplines, from slalom to alpine skiing, giant slalom, combined and super-G, this skiing star continues to move mountains!

