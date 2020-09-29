CASE

The cases of the RM 67-02 are made from Quartz TPT® and Carbon TPT®. These materials, which possess a remarkable damascene appearance, are composed of layers of parallel filaments obtained from separating silica and carbon threads.







Quartz fibres are generally used for very high-performance applications due to their resistance to high temperatures, their strength and their transparency to electromagnetic waves. These fibres are specifically aligned in layers no thicker than 45 microns and saturated in resins developed specially for Richard Mille. These layers are then stacked using an automatic positioning system that changes the orientation of the fibre between each layer by 45°. After being heated to 120°C and subjected to a pressure of 6 bars, they are machined on a CNC machine at Richard Mille’s manufacturing facility. Carbon TPT® is made by an identical process, but from carbon threads.







The complete case construction is water-resistant to 30 metres thanks to two Nitrile O-ring seals and is assembled with 12 spline screws in grade 5 titanium and 316L stainless steel washers.