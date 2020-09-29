Collections
Starting with the RM 67-01, whose lightness, thinness and ergonomics made it a perfect candidate, we reworked its lines to highlight its hidden athletic qualities. The definition of the bezels and case with four extensions, in addition to being a hallmark of the brand’s sports watches, contributes to the reinforcement the case structure.
The RM 67-02 weighs a mere of 32 grams, thanks to the combination of TPT® composite materials, grade 5 titanium and the elastic wristband, the lightest strap ever created by the brand.
Sport version of the RM 67-01
The desire to create a watch that was so uniquely adapted, permitting a sort of ‘symbiosis’ with the athlete was the guiding ambition that propelled this development.
Thin, lightweight, coloured, elegant and athletic, the RM 67-02 is the watch for any situation. Breaking with precedent, Richard Mille designed this model so that it can be adapted to various sporting disciplines. This is why several of the brand’s partners have had developed an RM 67-02 in the colours of their respective countries, so as to test the abilities of this automatic calibre in a range of settings.
ALEXIS PINTURAULT
RM 67-02 AUTOMATIC ALEXIS PINTURAULT:
Bezel and caseback in Quartz TPT ® - Caseband in Carbon TPT®- Bridges hand-painted in the colours of the French flag
RM 67-02 Automatic Winding Extra Flat
Skeletonised automatic-winding movement with hours and minutes.
Around 50 hours (± 10%).
Grade 5 titanium with black DLC treatment lends great rigidity to the baseplate, as well as precise surface flatness, which is essential to perfect functioning of the gear train. Bridges are also in grade 5 titanium, with a grey DLC treatment. These components are satin-finished, microblasted and bevelled by hand.
The skeletonised baseplate and bridges were subjected to separate and extensive validation tests to ensure they met rigorous strength requirements.
Relying on a rotor made of Carbon TPT® and white gold, combined with the OneWay® winding system with ceramic ball bearings, the barrel can be efficiently wound while maintaining the compact dimensions of an extra-flat, skeletonised movement. Its tight, taut lines sharply underscore the sporty quality of this timepiece.
MOVEMENT CHARACTERISTICS
Movement dimensions: 28.40 x 31.25
Thickness : 4.00 mm
Number of jewels: 25
Balance: CuBe, 4 arms, 4 setting screws, moment of inertia 7.5 mg•cm2, angle of lift 50º
Frequency: 28,800 vph (4 Hz)
Balance spring: AK3
Shock protection: INCABLOC 908.22.211.100 (transparent)
CASE
The cases of the RM 67-02 are made from Quartz TPT® and Carbon TPT®. These materials, which possess a remarkable damascene appearance, are composed of layers of parallel filaments obtained from separating silica and carbon threads.
Quartz fibres are generally used for very high-performance applications due to their resistance to high temperatures, their strength and their transparency to electromagnetic waves. These fibres are specifically aligned in layers no thicker than 45 microns and saturated in resins developed specially for Richard Mille. These layers are then stacked using an automatic positioning system that changes the orientation of the fibre between each layer by 45°. After being heated to 120°C and subjected to a pressure of 6 bars, they are machined on a CNC machine at Richard Mille’s manufacturing facility. Carbon TPT® is made by an identical process, but from carbon threads.
The complete case construction is water-resistant to 30 metres thanks to two Nitrile O-ring seals and is assembled with 12 spline screws in grade 5 titanium and 316L stainless steel washers.
DIAL
With its satin-finished, bevelled hands and sharp lines, the calibre CRMA7 actively conveys a sense of power and strength. The dial, whose lines echo those of the movement, is machined from a sheet of titanium only four tenths of a millimetre thick. Treated with a black DLC coating, it is then painted by hand in the colours of the Richard Mille partner’s flag.
Thickness: 0.40mm
STRAP
For superlative wearing enjoyment of the RM 67-02, Richard Mille has equipped this timepiece with its new comfort strap.
Entirely seamless and non-slip, the strap is highly elastic, allowing it to perfectly fit the contours of each wrist’s individual morphology.
Finishing
• Hand-polished anglage
• Microblasted milled section
• Microblasted sinks
• Grey and black DLC treatment for the baseplate and bridges
• Satin-finished surfaces
• Hand-polished anglage
• Hand-polished bevelling
• Hand-polished locking section
• Concave chamfering with a diamond tool
• Diamond-polished angles
• Circular-finished faces
• Rhodium plating (before cutting the teeth)
• Minimal corrections applied to the wheels in order to preserve geometry and performance
Other features
This type of barrel provides the following advantages:
The entire going train of the watch, the primary transmitter of power through the movement, utilises a special profile for the teeth of the wheels. Developed specifically for Richard Mille’s in-house calibres, the wheels employ a 20° pressure angle. This system equalises any discrepancies that might arise between the centres of each wheel, for instance, during thermal changes and normal use, and promotes excellent torque transmission to the balance wheel, thus supporting excellent chronometric characteristics.
This permits better control of the torque applied to screws during assembly.
These screws are therefore unaffected by physical manipulation during assembly or disassembly and age well.