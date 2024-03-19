ART Grand Prix is a French motor racing team that competes in various formula single-seater categories in Europe. It was formed in 2005 when Frédéric Vasseur, then director of the ASM Formula 3 team, joined forces with Nicolas Todt. ASM was the first racing team founded by Frédéric Vasseur, in 1996. The idea was then to develop his successful Formula 3 team and take part in the new GP2 Series championship comprised of several European Grands Prix. The ART Grand Prix team, formed in the winter of 2004–05, was built on the solid foundations of the ASM F3 stable. Richard Mille forged close ties with the team early on as he has supported ART GP since 2009.

