Collections
ART Grand Prix is a French motor racing team that competes in various formula single-seater categories in Europe. It was formed in 2005 when Frédéric Vasseur, then director of the ASM Formula 3 team, joined forces with Nicolas Todt. ASM was the first racing team founded by Frédéric Vasseur, in 1996. The idea was then to develop his successful Formula 3 team and take part in the new GP2 Series championship comprised of several European Grands Prix. The ART Grand Prix team, formed in the winter of 2004–05, was built on the solid foundations of the ASM F3 stable. Richard Mille forged close ties with the team early on as he has supported ART GP since 2009.
After their strong performances and records in French F3 and the F3 Euro Series, the team, based in the French Department of the Yonne, decided to continue its rise in the world of International Motorsports by creating a structure dedicated to the GP2 Championship, a series which replaced F3000 in 2005, as the curtain rise on the European F1 Grand Prix season.
'ART Grand Prix has allowed the emergence of young talents at all levels of the company: mechanics, engineers and of course drivers who are the visible part of this iceberg and some of whom have subsequently made their mark in the history of F1.'
Frédéric Vasseur
ART Grand Prix plays a major part in training drivers and promoting young recruits. The team has actually worked with several great drivers who are now at the top of their game, including Lewis Hamilton, Charles Leclerc, George Russell, Esteban Ocon, and Sébastien Buemi.