Richard Mille appreciates the charm of a complex and poetic figure. It’s easy to draw parallels between their two worlds. As Millepied explains, there are many constraints linked to form and tradition when creating a ballet, which follows trajectories and a highly structured geometric form. The dancer and watchmaker are even more closely linked by their artistic point of view. Benjamin’s creative process is simultaneously intense, demanding and extremely precise. In 1998, he was promoted to soloist with the New York City Ballet, then principal dancer in 2002. He is globally renowned for the film Black Swan, which he choreographed and in which he himself played the role of a dancer. In addition to being director of the Paris Opera Ballet from 2014 to 2016, Millepied is a film director, having directed and co-written the film Carmen, which was released in 2022. Given this extensive experience, he knows more than anyone what it means to move an audience and, in doing so, bring people together.

