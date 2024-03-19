Collections
As a young child, Carlos accompanied his mother and father to their amateur show jumping competitions in Mexico. Carlos quickly went from spectator to rider, and with little delay his family pastime became his own passion.
“The first time I realized that I wanted to give this sport everything I had was when I won my first international competition at the Global Champions Tour in Cannes. I was only 13 years old at the time, but it made me realize that I had a chance to do great things in the sport.”
Carlos Hank Guerreiro
Carlos spent his early years in Mexico before moving to California at the age of 10 to continue developing his talent. He won gold at the North American Young Rider Championships in 2016 and he took first place at the Palm Beach Under 25 Grand Prix two years later. In 2019, Carlos was in the Top 10 at the Brussels Masters five-star Grand Prix and the Queen Elizabeth II five-star Grand Prix in Calgary. Suffice it to say, the young athlete has already achieved great things in the sport, just as he had hinted in Cannes years earlier. At the age of 18, he became the world number one in his age category and was ranked 13th in the world under-25s. Carlos now competes at highly prestigious show jumping events. He is now a five-star rider and dreams of when he will win a Grand Prix by their side.
His usual training consists of riding six horses a day, each for one hour, seven days a week. On top of this, he regularly works out and has psychological preparation sessions, which are also incredibly important. While Carlos has his parents to thank for his passion for show jumping, he owes his interest in fine watchmaking to another family member. “It was my grandfather who passed this passion on to me. Not only are Mille watches magnificent, you can wear them in any situation, whatever sport or activity you’re doing – that’s their best quality in my eyes,” he says.