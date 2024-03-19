Carlos spent his early years in Mexico before moving to California at the age of 10 to continue developing his talent. He won gold at the North American Young Rider Championships in 2016 and he took first place at the Palm Beach Under 25 Grand Prix two years later. In 2019, Carlos was in the Top 10 at the Brussels Masters five-star Grand Prix and the Queen Elizabeth II five-star Grand Prix in Calgary. Suffice it to say, the young athlete has already achieved great things in the sport, just as he had hinted in Cannes years earlier. At the age of 18, he became the world number one in his age category and was ranked 13th in the world under-25s. Carlos now competes at highly prestigious show jumping events. He is now a five-star rider and dreams of when he will win a Grand Prix by their side.

