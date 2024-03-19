Charles began his karting career in 2005. He won the PACA regional championships that same year, and in 2006 and 2008. In 2009, he became junior French champion before moving up to the KF3 category in 2010, winning the Junior Monaco Kart Cup, and joining the All Road Management company run by Nicolas Todt. After winning the 2016 GP3 Series championship and the 2017 Formula 2 championship, he made his Formula 1 debut the following year in the Australian Grand Prix with the Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 Team. He scored points ten times in his first season, ending the championship seventh on three occasions. He joined Scuderia Ferrari in 2019. He is the first Monegasque driver to have earned pole position, and was runner-up in the 2022 world championship.