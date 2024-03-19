Collections
Never before has a talent been so obvious at such a young age. Charles Leclerc was destined to become an F1 driver practically since birth. Discipline, determination and pure panache combine behind the wheel of his fast-track career.
'Since his early days in karting, I have closely followed Charles’ progress. Noted for his times, and his speedy qualifiers, the driver attracted my attention and enthusiasm, immediately convincing the brand to support his budding talent.'
Richard Mille
Charles began his karting career in 2005. He won the PACA regional championships that same year, and in 2006 and 2008. In 2009, he became junior French champion before moving up to the KF3 category in 2010, winning the Junior Monaco Kart Cup, and joining the All Road Management company run by Nicolas Todt. After winning the 2016 GP3 Series championship and the 2017 Formula 2 championship, he made his Formula 1 debut the following year in the Australian Grand Prix with the Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 Team. He scored points ten times in his first season, ending the championship seventh on three occasions. He joined Scuderia Ferrari in 2019. He is the first Monegasque driver to have earned pole position, and was runner-up in the 2022 world championship.
‘I am blown away by these performances. Charles demonstrates both tremendous daring and great skill. He has all the qualities necessary to be one of the great drivers of his generation.’
Nicolas Todt, Charles' manager
The brand has been supporting Charles for over 10 years. He wears a prototype of the RM 67-02, a thin, lightweight, colourful, elegant and sporty automatic watch that can adapt to a variety of disciplines. It allowed the brand to try out new technical solutions on Charles’ wrist.