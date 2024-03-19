Cristie Kerr has played golf since the age of nine. She rapidly rose through the ranks of the best players in Florida while on the boys’ golf team at her high school! Her amateur career was one of the most decorated in the history of golf, with highlights being the 1996 Curtis Cup and earning recognition as the second lowest-scoring amateur at the US Women’s Open that same year. It was then that she decided to turn professional, gaining in power more and more every year. Ever since, she has had a string of victories in the LPGA, including two major championships (2007 US Women’s Open and 2010 LPGA), plus some 20 appearances at the Solheim Cup and several hard-earned circuit wins at the Wendy’s Three. It’s no surprise then that she became the most decorated female American golfer of all time.

