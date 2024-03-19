Menu

Cristie Kerr

One of the most decorated female golf players of all time

‘I am honoured to be the face of a brand that, for me, symbolises art, expertise and excellence.’

Cristie Kerr

A real fighter

Cristie Kerr is a real fighter, a great sportswoman and someone who isn’t afraid of standing up for those in need. She is one of the most decorated female golf players of all time and has won several major tournaments, including the US Women's Open in Southern Pines, North Carolina, in 2007. Since then she has continued unabated, racking up some 100 top-ten placements. She gladly accepted Richard Mille’s invitation to become part of his large family.

Notching up scores

Cristie Kerr has played golf since the age of nine. She rapidly rose through the ranks of the best players in Florida while on the boys’ golf team at her high school! Her amateur career was one of the most decorated in the history of golf, with highlights being the 1996 Curtis Cup and earning recognition as the second lowest-scoring amateur at the US Women’s Open that same year. It was then that she decided to turn professional, gaining in power more and more every year. Ever since, she has had a string of victories in the LPGA, including two major championships (2007 US Women’s Open and 2010 LPGA), plus some 20 appearances at the Solheim Cup and several hard-earned circuit wins at the Wendy’s Three. It’s no surprise then that she became the most decorated female American golfer of all time.

