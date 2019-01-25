Collections
Calibre RM007
Automatic movement with hours, minutes, date, rotor in grade 5 titanium and a tungsten carbide or patented rotor system containing 18K gold micro-balls.
An absence of women in the world of Richard Mille was totally inconceivable, so our first feminine model had to be something remarkable. We wanted to create a ladies automatic wristwatch that would combine beauty, ergonomics and technology in a superlative manner. The very elongated shape, with its tense, modern lines and the way the case fits snugly on the wrist makes this an iconic watch. Its design marries mechanical hyper-technology with feminine codes.
Released in 2005, the RM 007 entered the collection with smaller dimensions and an exclusive innovation: a bi-directionally winding, automatic movement with a rotor segment in 18-carat sandblasted gold with a weight comprising more than 100 18-carat gold micro-balls within a transparent, PVD-coated container. It had the role of reducing energy bursts during shocks. A stupendous technically refined piece of ultimate beauty.