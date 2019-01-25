An absence of women in the world of Richard Mille was totally inconceivable, so our first feminine model had to be something remarkable. We wanted to create a ladies automatic wristwatch that would combine beauty, ergonomics and technology in a superlative manner. The very elongated shape, with its tense, modern lines and the way the case fits snugly on the wrist makes this an iconic watch. Its design marries mechanical hyper-technology with feminine codes.

