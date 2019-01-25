The design of the RM 004 witnessed continuous incremental technical refinements in the years following its release. One unexpected issue identified early on was an unusual magnetism being created in some watches. It was only several months later that we discovered that the fast-moving chronograph hands turning above the carbon nanofibre inserted between the front and back sapphire crystal of the case was generating a build-up of static electricity, which was inadvertently causing the steel hands to magnetically charge the movement. Once the cause had been identified, the simple solution was to use titanium hands instead, and the brand retrofitted this solution to all RM 004 watches already delivered to customers.