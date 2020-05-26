The culmination of another stage of development, the RM 003 was directly presented after the introduction of the RM 002, with the addition of a second time zone function to the tourbillon movement. The visual/technical approach to the time zone function was novel and featured a sapphire crystal disc and a white section at 3 o’clock. The black hours on the disc were virtually invisible inside the movement, but when they were situated over the white section, they became clearly visible and seemed to ‘light up’.