Presented in 2005, the RM 009 Felipe Massa was the lightest tourbillion watch ever produced when it launched (29 grams without the strap), created using an ALUSIC® case and a skeleton movement made of aluminium-lithium (two world premieres).



This watch was a war against marketing. Marketing people kept talking about perceived value: for example, that a watch must be heavy to be considered valuable. The brand wanted to prove that a watch weighing just 29 grams could be a real challenge to achieve. With a case made of tough, ultra-light ALUSIC®, normally reserved for the construction of satellites, we were able to explore the hidden beauty of industrial materials, which is revealed only when they are used in a specific and creative manner. Furthermore, this material couldn’t be polished or brushed.’