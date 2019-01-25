Carbon nanofibre is a composite composed of carbon fibres many times thinner than a human hair, which takes on an isotropic structure possessing mechanical, physical and chemical stability when moulded at a pressure of 7,500 N/cm2 and a temperature of 2,000˚C, The reason why this material is so suited for use in watchmaking is that it is amorphous, chemically neutral and dimensionally stable within a wide range of temperatures. This might sound deceptively basic, but in actual fact, the different temperature coefficients of all the parts within a watch movement can create disturbances in the going train, therefore possibly affecting chronometric results. If the foundation of the movement is absolutely stable, as carbon nanofibre is, it provides the ideal basis for complicated horological creations



