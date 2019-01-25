Collections
Calibre RM002-V2
Manual winding tourbillon movement with hours, minutes, function selector, power-reserve and torque indicators.
Giving existing materials a new impulse by applying them in a new manner, as well as the implementation of new materials to watchmaking, is completely second nature to Richard Mille Watches’ philosophy.
In 2005, for the first time in watchmaking history and after years of research and development, a movement baseplate in carbon nanofiber were created and tested in the RM 006.
The technical results were so remarkable that Richard Mille therefore decided to expand the use of carbon nanofiber further in its tourbillon range, opening up a new era in watchmaking. The V2 version of the RM 002-V1 is released.
This timepiece proclaimed the positions the brand have adopted and intend to showcase in each of its creations. It interprets Richard Mille declaration of faith: to innovate continually and in total freedom, even if this means flagrant subversion of traditional watchmaking classicism.
This model immediately exhibits the aesthetic vocabulary used to produce its watchmaking architecture.
Carbon nanofibre is a composite composed of carbon fibres many times thinner than a human hair, which takes on an isotropic structure possessing mechanical, physical and chemical stability when moulded at a pressure of 7,500 N/cm2 and a temperature of 2,000˚C, The reason why this material is so suited for use in watchmaking is that it is amorphous, chemically neutral and dimensionally stable within a wide range of temperatures. This might sound deceptively basic, but in actual fact, the different temperature coefficients of all the parts within a watch movement can create disturbances in the going train, therefore possibly affecting chronometric results. If the foundation of the movement is absolutely stable, as carbon nanofibre is, it provides the ideal basis for complicated horological creations