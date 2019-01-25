The design fundamentals of the RM 008-V2 went far and beyond classical split-seconds models, leading to improved chronograph performance that virtually eliminated the traditional stutter associated with the stopping and starting of the split-seconds hand, combined with very low friction. This was achieved through a great number of studies that led to the design and manufacturing of gear wheels and levers in titanium, leading to a new generation of split-seconds components that greatly reduced overall inertia. Moreover, these developments also meant that the energy consumption of the RM 008 movement could be lowered by approximately 50% thanks to reduced friction on the spindle, virtually eliminating the hand’s tendency to jump on starting thanks, in particular, to research that focused on how the split-seconds arms worked.