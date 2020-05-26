The RM012 is a model that represents the best in technical, architectural and aesthetic detail.



It required two years of development and four prototypes before the final, successfully completed version was produced. As for the movement assembly, this required several months due to the many extremely delicate operations required.



One of the strengths of the RM 012 is its apparent fragility as it has an apparently weightless chassis. And yet this structure, one composed only of tubes, is more rigid than many movement baseplates with a more reassuring solid aspect. But make no mistake about this, a great deal of research has gone into obtaining maximum rigidity despite the absence of material – rigidity being an extremely important factor for Richard Mille. One of the principal difficulties of this process was to insert the tubes in Invar, a highly resistant stainless steel and then join them together three dimensionally. At the same time, the pivot angle needed to be calculated with extreme precision, the strictly perpendicular axes respected and all this with tolerances of a micron – a challenge verging on folly in such small dimensions.



Another technical feat lies in the working parts and tourbillon that are completely integrated into the tubular structure which replaces the usual functions, ordinarily found in the movement baseplate.