The introduction of the RM 005 automatic timepiece in 2004 was one of the first successes for the brand on a global scale.



Times change quickly however, and by 2006, market tastes were already turning to larger case sizes, which led to the creation of the RM 010, which measured 48 mm x 39.30 mm x 13.84 mm compared to the more discreet 37.8 mm x 45 mm x 11.45 mm dimensions of the RM 005. Mechanically, the gear train remained identical but with a higher level of skeletonisation for the baseplate and bridges.



There were also minor changes, such as the colour of the jewels used in certain areas and the watch’s water-resistance (the RM 005 is the only non-diving RM watch to be water-resistant to 100 metres; the RM 010 is water-resistant to 50 metres).



The RM 010 is the incarnation of what a non-tourbillon wristwatch should be according to Richard Mille’s vision.