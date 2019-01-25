This remarkable yacht premiered a novel sailing system now known as the Falcon Rig, which sparked a revolution in the world of sailing and which uses an unprecedented, computer-controlled and automated mast furling system designed by Fabio Perini. A 21st century reinterpretation of the famed clipper ships of yore with their rectangular cut sails, the Falcon Rig automated furling system – combined with the advances offered by technical constructions in carbon fibre – allowed the 88-metre long yacht to reach an incredible speed of 25 knots.

In addition, the Maltese Falcon proved it was now possible for one man to sail a large yacht on the open seas without any direct assistance from a crew – an unprecedented feat in the world of sailing. It was precisely these exceptional characteristics that attracted Richard Mille to this particular Perini Navi yacht.