As this watch benefitted from the technical prowess and performance of the RM 003-V2, Richard Mille was free to dedicate its aesthetics to a reinterpretation of the formal codes of seafaring: the navy-blue colour, the engraved case reminiscent of wooden decks, the winding crown in the shape of a winch, and the outline of the forward and rear decks. All this is assembled in a structure of such visual and mechanical complexity that it never ceases to provide pleasure to the viewer.