Calibre RM015
Manual winding tourbillon movement with hours, minutes, dual time zone indicator, function selector, power-reserve and torque indicators.
We love the challenges yachts represent: harnessing as much of the wind’s boundless energy as possible and transforming it efficiently to win races, while constantly working to minimise resistance. We really wanted to express the powerful inspiration that racing yachts represent for us, as thoroughbred machines blending cutting-edge technology with an essential artistic harmony with nature. As the theme of ocean racing inherently involves a mastery of time and the management of time zones, it was vital to incorporate a second time zone complication into this timepiece.
As this watch benefitted from the technical prowess and performance of the RM 003-V2, Richard Mille was free to dedicate its aesthetics to a reinterpretation of the formal codes of seafaring: the navy-blue colour, the engraved case reminiscent of wooden decks, the winding crown in the shape of a winch, and the outline of the forward and rear decks. All this is assembled in a structure of such visual and mechanical complexity that it never ceases to provide pleasure to the viewer.
The second time zone can be simply adjusted using a pusher at 9 o’clock, which advances the hour each time it is released. The time zone, with hours shown on a sapphire crystal disc, appears against a white section located between 10 and 11 o’clock. Constructed on an extremely stable carbon nanofibre baseplate, the RM 015 has all the exceptional features typical of the tourbillons in the collection.