Lastly, Richard Mille is all about meticulous technical exploration of materials. The RM 011 was available in titanium, gold and all of the brand’s proprietary materials: ceramic, carbon TPT®, silicon nitride and Red Quartz TPT® , which have lent their properties to a long line of limited-edition timepieces created with Philippe Starck, Le Mans Classic, Lotus F1 Team… and with the driver that inspired the RM 011, Felipe Massa.

