Calibre RMAC1
Skeletonised automatic winding movement with variable-geometry rotor offering hours, minutes, seconds, flyback chronograph, 60-minute countdown timer at 9 o’clock, 12-hour totaliser, oversize date and month indicator.
In 2007, Richard Mille released a new watch developed in collaboration with Felipe Massa. The RM 011, named after the eponymous F1 driver, takes its cues from the high-tech precision engineering of F1 racing cars developed to deliver exceptional performance on the track.
In terms of design, of materials used, of its details, its movement and its extraordinary adaptability, the RM 011 embodies everything the brand stands for. Its case is typical of Richard Mille: a tonneau shape with a curved bezel, sides and caseback.
The watch is driven by a movement unlike any other. The RMAC1 calibre is an automatic chronograph equipped with a variable-geometry rotor. The flyback chronograph function can reset without stopping and offers a countdown function. It also features an annual calendar with oversize date.
The RM 011 crystallises the inspirational foundation of the Richard Mille brand: race cars. Light, thanks to its titanium movement affixed to a superstiff case with silent-blocks, the watch has aerodynamic pushers machined with non-slip ribbing.
The crown resembles a smooth tyre encircling a spoked wheel rim.
Lastly, Richard Mille is all about meticulous technical exploration of materials. The RM 011 was available in titanium, gold and all of the brand’s proprietary materials: ceramic, carbon TPT®, silicon nitride and Red Quartz TPT® , which have lent their properties to a long line of limited-edition timepieces created with Philippe Starck, Le Mans Classic, Lotus F1 Team… and with the driver that inspired the RM 011, Felipe Massa.