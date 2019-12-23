In 2009, the RM 016 in Titalyt® is unveiled. its grade 5 titanium case was treated with Titalyt®, a first in watchmaking.



This titanium oxidation process using electro-plasma increases the hardness of the metal and therefore its capacity to withstand friction, wear and corrosion in accordance with AMS 2488D aerospace material norms. This biocompatible treatment is used in the aerospace, automobile and medical industries.



The case of the RM 016 Titalyt® is immediately recognizable thanks to its unique and extraordinary color. The case is also shockproof and scratchproof. The strap harmonizes perfectly with the case.







Richard Mille once more asserts his creativity with this new model, finding inspiration in the most innovative sectors such as aerospace and biomedicine.



