Calibre RMAS7
Skeletonised automatic winding movement with hours, minutes, date and variable-geometry rotor.
This was an interesting but difficult stylistic exercise, which called for the creation of a rectangular shape while conserving the brand’s distinguishing hallmarks. The RM 016 entered the Richard Mille collection with a flourish: a distinct identity and an impressive character.
The extra-flat, rectangular case of the RM 016 marked a new phase in the brand’s history, yet the watch remains one hundred per cent Richard Mille, featuring the same attention to detail and technical achievement as its predecessors.
Previously, the height of the mechanical architecture had been the starting point. For this model, however, we concentrated on the opposite constraint: the watch was to be as flat as possible. The mechanism had to be spatially extended, spread out along the horizontal plane, to create a different sensory relationship with the wrist.
Introduced in 2007, the RM 016 represented the first rectangular watch in the collection. Its distinct design—-ultra-thin, and tapered to fit the wrist—found instant appeal with men and women. Yet this watch remains 100 percent Richard Mille, featuring the same attention to detail and technical achievement as its tonneau-shaped predecessors.
The manufacture and assembly of the case's three sections require 202 separate machining operations. And its unidirectional rotor with variable geometry, an exclusive to Richard Mille, allows the movement's winding mechanism to be optimized and personalized to the owner's lifestyle.
In 2009, the RM 016 in Titalyt® is unveiled. its grade 5 titanium case was treated with Titalyt®, a first in watchmaking.
This titanium oxidation process using electro-plasma increases the hardness of the metal and therefore its capacity to withstand friction, wear and corrosion in accordance with AMS 2488D aerospace material norms. This biocompatible treatment is used in the aerospace, automobile and medical industries.
The case of the RM 016 Titalyt® is immediately recognizable thanks to its unique and extraordinary color. The case is also shockproof and scratchproof. The strap harmonizes perfectly with the case.
Richard Mille once more asserts his creativity with this new model, finding inspiration in the most innovative sectors such as aerospace and biomedicine.