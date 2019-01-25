Collections
CALIBRE RM020
Manual winding tourbillon movement with hours, minutes, power-reserve and function indicators.
Originally the pocket watch was the ultimate symbol of freedom and prestige, a personal timekeeper that released one from the constraints of the public clock tower or the standing clock in one’s home or office. It was the first timepiece that could be carried anywhere, and because of this portability horologists applied all their know-how in bringing it to the perfect realization of its mechanical essence.
Never prepared to just accept the past as it is, Richard Mille has revisited that Golden Age of timekeepers in order to bring a thoroughly modern and improved reinterpretation of a classic; a personal timekeeper that is ready to bring new impulses for today’s collectors- the RM 020 tourbillon pocket watch.
The RM 020 is the first pocket watch ever created to make use of a baseplate made of carbon nanofiber, originally utilized in U.S. Air force jets. This is an isotropic composite material created from carbon nanofibers molded under a high pressure of 7,500 N/cm2 and a temperature of 2,000˚C, resulting in a material with high mechanical, physical and chemical stability in all directions. It is ideally suited for guarantying the stability of the going train under varying conditions and temperatures.
The tourbillon escapement, (which was originally invented in the 19th century for the pocket watch format timepiece to begin with), is driven by a double winding barrel. Both barrels are directly coupled and supply circa 10 days of power reserve
The RM 020 crown is an exceptional component. It was manufactured by Cheval Frères, who have been in the business of specialist component watch parts for 165 years, and proved to be a real technical challenge. The chain, clasp, crown cover and stand require 580 separate operations, of which 140 are finishing operations and 126 control operations. There are no less than 189 component parts (27 parts in the crown, 20 in the crown cover, 16 in the clasp, 65 in the chain and 61 parts in the separate stand).
The added security of this crown prevents accidental overwinding of the watch, which can cause damage to the winding stem or place excess pressure on the barrel spring.
The RM 020 is further supplied with a titanium watch chain with a quick attach/release mechanism, and it can also be used as a pendulette de bureau with the additional desk stand. Perhaps the ultimate “time machine”, The RM 020 represents the perfect synthesis of the greatest 18th century horological values in combination with 21st century technology and aesthetics.