Originally the pocket watch was the ultimate symbol of freedom and prestige, a personal timekeeper that released one from the constraints of the public clock tower or the standing clock in one’s home or office. It was the first timepiece that could be carried anywhere, and because of this portability horologists applied all their know-how in bringing it to the perfect realization of its mechanical essence.



Never prepared to just accept the past as it is, Richard Mille has revisited that Golden Age of timekeepers in order to bring a thoroughly modern and improved reinterpretation of a classic; a personal timekeeper that is ready to bring new impulses for today’s collectors- the RM 020 tourbillon pocket watch.