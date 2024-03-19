Becoming a professional golf player was preordained for this lover of the “beautiful sport”, who first stepped onto the green aged 12. By the age of 19, her attention was entirely directed at competing professionally. Diana Luna, with an honest face, still can’t believe it: “I’m so lucky, aren’t I?” There is a reason why she mainly competes and wins at European tournaments: because family is a priority for Diana. She has always chosen to stay near her loved ones over the big wins that she would have doubtlessly made on the other side of the Atlantic – a decision that demands respect. After a triumphant career, Diana took up a new challenge as Team Manager for the Italian women’s golf team.

