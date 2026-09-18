GB1 is Britain’s America’s Cup Challenger and the representative of the Challenger of Record, the Royal Yacht Squadron Ltd, for the Louis Vuitton 38th America’s Cup.

GB1 is the new identity of the British America’s Cup team founded by Sir Ben Ainslie in 2014 that has competed in the last three America’s Cups. The team made history in 2024 as the first British squad in 60 years to qualify for the America’s Cup Match, the first in 90 years to score points in the Match, and the first ever to win the America’s Cup Challenger Series. These achievements marked Britain’s most successful performance in the competition’s history.





GB1 skipper and helm Dylan Fletcher MBE alongside key members of the team will wear Richard Mille watches throughout the 2027 America’s Cup campaign. Dylan is joined in the sailing squad by Ben Cornish, Bleddyn Mon, Andrea Tesei, and Jemima Lines.