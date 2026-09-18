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Richard Mille has joined GB1, the British America’s Cup Challenger, as the team’s Official Timekeeping Partner for the 38th America’s Cup, as the British team prepares to return to the world stage for sailing’s most prestigious competition.
Hosted in Naples, Italy, in 2027, the America’s Cup remains the world’s oldest international sporting trophy and the ultimate prize in sailing. Led by Team Principal Sir Ben Ainslie and CEO Ian Walker, the British team will return for its fourth America’s Cup campaign, representing the Challenger of Record Royal Yacht Squadron Ltd, marking a significant new chapter in the team’s journey alongside Richard Mille.
GB1 is Britain’s America’s Cup Challenger and the representative of the Challenger of Record, the Royal Yacht Squadron Ltd, for the Louis Vuitton 38th America’s Cup.
GB1 is the new identity of the British America’s Cup team founded by Sir Ben Ainslie in 2014 that has competed in the last three America’s Cups. The team made history in 2024 as the first British squad in 60 years to qualify for the America’s Cup Match, the first in 90 years to score points in the Match, and the first ever to win the America’s Cup Challenger Series. These achievements marked Britain’s most successful performance in the competition’s history.
GB1 skipper and helm Dylan Fletcher MBE alongside key members of the team will wear Richard Mille watches throughout the 2027 America’s Cup campaign. Dylan is joined in the sailing squad by Ben Cornish, Bleddyn Mon, Andrea Tesei, and Jemima Lines.
“I was very excited when the prospect of this partnership first came to light, and it's fantastic to now officially bring these two brands together. Richard Mille has consistently pushed the boundaries of watchmaking, pioneering the use of cutting-edge materials and complex movements to achieve the highest level of performance. That’s ultimately what we're trying to do with GB1 in competitive sailing, so there’s real synchronicity in our shared values and desire to challenge what’s possible.”
Dylan Fletcher MBE, skipper helm of GB1
The legacy of the America's Cup dates back to 1851, when the schooner America sailed from New York to Great Britain to test the limits of American yacht design against the best of the British fleet. Today, the event’s rich heritage of innovation and high-performance sailing lives on through the cutting-edge foil technology of the AC75 class, while Richard Mille’s longstanding commitment to both classic and modern regattas makes the Swiss watchmaking brand a natural fit for GB1’s next phase.
“Sailing has always been a fantastic source of inspiration for us. This new partnership is a natural continuation of our journey with dedicated watches development and regattas partnerships. It embodies the perfect combination of purity of line, performance and innovation that defines Richard Mille’s identity.”
Amanda Mille, Brand and Partnerships Director at Richard Mille