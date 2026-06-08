Jeremy’s devotion to his art, his desire to redefine the craft of acting, and his constant pursuit of surpassing himself in the face of challenges make him a natural addition to the Richard Mille family.

Jeremy Strong has established himself as one of the most respected actors of his generation across theatre, television and film. Having made a name for himself through years of work, Jeremy achieved international recognition through his nuanced portrayal of the conflicted Kendall Roy in Succession. His interpretation earned widespread critical acclaim, revealing a character suspended between ambition, insecurity, conflicts and a relentless need for approval. This bold and deeply human portrayal transcended the traditional television antihero and helped Jeremy win both the Emmy Award and the Golden Globe Award for Best Actor in a Drama Series.