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Jeremy’s devotion to his art, his desire to redefine the craft of acting, and his constant pursuit of surpassing himself in the face of challenges make him a natural addition to the Richard Mille family.
Jeremy Strong has established himself as one of the most respected actors of his generation across theatre, television and film. Having made a name for himself through years of work, Jeremy achieved international recognition through his nuanced portrayal of the conflicted Kendall Roy in Succession. His interpretation earned widespread critical acclaim, revealing a character suspended between ambition, insecurity, conflicts and a relentless need for approval. This bold and deeply human portrayal transcended the traditional television antihero and helped Jeremy win both the Emmy Award and the Golden Globe Award for Best Actor in a Drama Series.
“I’m honored to be partnering with Richard Mille, to me the most daring and visionary watch brand in the world. Richard Mille embodies the quest for singularity and mastery, for boldness in pursuit of excellence and a belief in stratospheric ambition. They walk a tightrope of precision and risk and I am proud to walk it alongside them”,
JEREMY STRONG
Jeremy honed his craft across various projects and platforms, studying acting at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art in London and the Steppenwolf Theatre Company in Chicago to launch a career that has spanned over two decades. He developed a reputation in theatre, making his Broadway debut in the revival of the Robert Bolt play A Man for All Seasons. In 2024, starring in An Enemy of the People, he earned a Tony Award for Best Actor in a Play. These experiences reinforced Jeremy’s belief that great acting demands both total emotional commitment and technical mastery. This rigorous approach naturally extended to cinema, where he delivered acclaimed performances in films such as Lincoln, The Judge, The Big Short, Molly's Game, and The Trial of the Chicago 7 and, more recently, The Apprentice, a role that earned him an Academy Award nomination, Bruce Springsteen biopic Deliver Me from Nowhere and The Social Reckoning scheduled for release in 2026 in which he will portray Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg.
“Meeting Jeremy felt completely natural because we share the same vision about authenticity and human connection. This is a collaboration born from a genuine friendship. We fell in love with the man behind the roles, his kindness, and his unique spirit."
Amanda Mille, Brand and Partnership Director
Serious, intellectual, and intensely focused, Jeremy approaches his craft with the same dedication and impeccable standards that define Richard Mille’s watchmaking philosophy. Beyond the screen, he wears the RM 67-01 in titanium, a timepiece defined by subtle technical sophistication and a powerful presence on the wrist.
With admirers across the industry, Jeremy’s committed approach continues to distinguish him. In Jeremy Strong, Richard Mille welcomes an artist whose discipline and conviction embody the spirit of the Brand.