While skiing as a child on the slopes of his native Norway with his brother Tarjei, also a top-level biathlete, Johannes Thingnes Bø dreamt of becoming an Olympic champion in the biathlon. He had no idea that he and his brother would one day dominate the global biathlon podiums. In Pyeongchang, in 2018, the then 25-year-old Johannes made his dream come true by winning no fewer than three medals and taking gold for the first time in the 20 km individual with an almost flawless performance. Since then, Johannes has continued to work on his strengths. Naturally, the biathlete has set his sights on ever greater things. He has claimed titles and crystal globes at the World Cup over several seasons. In 2020, Thingnes Bø became overall world champion for the second time, winning his fourth individual title in the process. Now at the very top of his game, he won fame as the only athlete to take four gold medals home from the 2022 Beijing Olympics.
Biathlon is unique in that it calls into play two very different disciplines: cross-country skiing and marksmanship with a rifle. Both require supreme concentration. High-precision targeting in a fraction of a second must be combined with long-haul endurance capabilities. Penalties for the merest slip aiming at the target can wipe out points snatched in the nick of time down the slalom. ‘The average pulse at this point of a race is 180 bpm. In addition to skiing fast, athletes need the ability to calm down and shut out the outside world as they try to hit five small targets from a distance of 50 metres. Accuracy, timing and precision are key. Being one hundredth of a second too fast or too slow on the trigger can make the difference between success and failure.’
‘Development and innovation are key factors when it comes to reaching the highest possible level both in sports and product. The RM 67-02 fits so close to the wrist that it actually feels like it is part of the skin. During races, we athletes take our rifles off up to four times, and this calls for an extremely well-fitting watch, not to interfere with the weapon drill. Lightweight, athletic and sporting the Norwegian colors, I know that this watch on my wrist will give me strength and motivation.’
Johannes Thingnes Bø