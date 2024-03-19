While skiing as a child on the slopes of his native Norway with his brother Tarjei, also a top-level biathlete, Johannes Thingnes Bø dreamt of becoming an Olympic champion in the biathlon. He had no idea that he and his brother would one day dominate the global biathlon podiums. In Pyeongchang, in 2018, the then 25-year-old Johannes made his dream come true by winning no fewer than three medals and taking gold for the first time in the 20 km individual with an almost flawless performance. Since then, Johannes has continued to work on his strengths. Naturally, the biathlete has set his sights on ever greater things. He has claimed titles and crystal globes at the World Cup over several seasons. In 2020, Thingnes Bø became overall world champion for the second time, winning his fourth individual title in the process. Now at the very top of his game, he won fame as the only athlete to take four gold medals home from the 2022 Beijing Olympics.