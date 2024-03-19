Unsurprisingly, he would go on to become the youngest driver to set pole position at a national meeting and the youngest ever karting world champion at 14. His Award as British Young Driver of the Year and subsequent success on the track inspired McLaren to snap him up as a breath of fresh air. The rest is history – future history very much in the making.

Lando is passionate about his sport. Known to millions through the Netflix series Drive To Survive, he also, in 2020, founded Team Quadrant with its huge on-line following aimed at getting a whole new generation into e-sports, gaming and fashion. He is also a supporter of the Mind charity - a firm advocate for increasing mental health visibility in all sports.

