Continuing its commitment to the progression of contemporary art, the Richard Mille brand is proud to be associated with Louvre Abu Dhabi for the next 10 years. Signaling the start of a vibrant, long-term partnership between Richard Mille and Louvre Abu Dhabi, the Middle East’s leading art museum and one of the world’s leading authorities in art, this collaboration reinforces the bond between visual and horological arts, championing visionary creativity and innovative perspectives on a global scale.

Louvre Abu Dhabi and Richard Mille jointly announced in 2021 the launch of a new annual exhibition – called Louvre Abu Dhabi Art Here – linked to the creation of The Richard Mille Art Prize. This prize serves as a platform for support and recognition of artists committed to pushing the boundaries of contemporary art within the UAE (United Arab Emirates) and beyond.

Each year, the exhibition will feature the shortlisted artists’ works selected from the submissions received through an open call. The exhibition will be held annually in the Forum, a space of interaction and exchange within Louvre Abu Dhabi dedicated to contemporary art.