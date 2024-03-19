Collections
Created by an exceptional agreement between the governments of Abu Dhabi and France, Louvre Abu Dhabi was designed by Jean Nouvel and opened on Saadiyat Island in November 2017. The museum is inspired by traditional Islamic architecture and its monumental dome creates a rain of light effect and a unique social space that brings people together.
Louvre Abu Dhabi celebrates the universal creativity of mankind and invites audiences to see humanity in a new light. Through its innovative curatorial approach, the museum focuses on building understanding across cultures: through stories of human creativity that transcend civilisations, geographies and times.
Continuing its commitment to the progression of contemporary art, the Richard Mille brand is proud to be associated with Louvre Abu Dhabi for the next 10 years. Signaling the start of a vibrant, long-term partnership between Richard Mille and Louvre Abu Dhabi, the Middle East’s leading art museum and one of the world’s leading authorities in art, this collaboration reinforces the bond between visual and horological arts, championing visionary creativity and innovative perspectives on a global scale.
Louvre Abu Dhabi and Richard Mille jointly announced in 2021 the launch of a new annual exhibition – called Louvre Abu Dhabi Art Here – linked to the creation of The Richard Mille Art Prize. This prize serves as a platform for support and recognition of artists committed to pushing the boundaries of contemporary art within the UAE (United Arab Emirates) and beyond.
Each year, the exhibition will feature the shortlisted artists’ works selected from the submissions received through an open call. The exhibition will be held annually in the Forum, a space of interaction and exchange within Louvre Abu Dhabi dedicated to contemporary art.
“Richard Mille watches have always been a successful blend of watchmaking tradition, art, innovation and architecture. This prize is intended to be a platform for creativity, dialogue and diversity, and pays homage to the flourishing artistic culture in the UAE and the wider region. The Richard Mille Art Prize has paved the way for an undeniable new chapter in the growth of the region’s rich artistic scene and its many facets.”
Peter Harrison, CEO of Richard Mille Europe and Middle East.
Richard Mille’s creations rewrite the rules of Fine Watchmaking. Every watch is considered to be a moving, three-dimensional work of art, with its many details showing the influence of artistic inspiration. The brand demonstrates the full potential of space, volume and movement in revolutionary watches that expand the realms of possibility. As a fierce supporter of contemporary art, Richard Mille has managed to build rewarding relationships across the globe.