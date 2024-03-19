Collections
Whether behind the wheel or in front of the camera, one thing has turbo-charged Margot Laffite throughout her life – commitment !
If your father (Jacques Laffite) sped round the world’s Grand Prix circuits, it’s no wonder you have a passion for cars coursing through your veins. It was, however, when she set out on the legendary Le Mans circuit at age 15 that Margot got her first whiff of the tarmac, experiencing the thrill of the race very much on her own terms.
She has been upping gears ever since, making a name in her own right at events such as the Peugeot RCZ Racing Cup, the Eurocup Mégane Trophy and the FIA GT3 European Championship. Her deft handling of the steering wheel in extreme conditions singled her out in one of her favorite events, the Andros Trophy - the French race for cars on ice where she won the Ladies Trophy in 2005.
Alongside her track performances, the French driver is a television journalist. She has worked as a host and presenter at several automotive trade shows, and at various Formula 1 Grands Prix for over 10 years. She has also been a patron of Association Du Sport et Plus since 2013, a non-profit organisation that aims to improve the everyday lives of hospitalised children. She has been a Richard Mille partner since 2017 and proudly wears the RM 07-04 Automatic Sport.
"Being a partner for me is like being part of a family. The word family always comes out. When you talk about the relation with the brand, with Richard Mille and the family, it’s really about having something in common, your way of life, your passion. "
Margot Laffite