Whether behind the wheel or in front of the camera, one thing has turbo-charged Margot Laffite throughout her life – commitment !

If your father (Jacques Laffite) sped round the world’s Grand Prix circuits, it’s no wonder you have a passion for cars coursing through your veins. It was, however, when she set out on the legendary Le Mans circuit at age 15 that Margot got her first whiff of the tarmac, experiencing the thrill of the race very much on her own terms.

She has been upping gears ever since, making a name in her own right at events such as the Peugeot RCZ Racing Cup, the Eurocup Mégane Trophy and the FIA GT3 European Championship. Her deft handling of the steering wheel in extreme conditions singled her out in one of her favorite events, the Andros Trophy - the French race for cars on ice where she won the Ladies Trophy in 2005.