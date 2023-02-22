Menu

RM 07-04

Automatic winding Sport
Introduction

The First Mille sports watch dedicated to women

The RM 07-04, the brand's first women's sports watch, is totally in tune with the constraints imposed by the disciplines of our sportswomen. It combines ergonomics and ultra-lightness, performance and resistance, extreme skeletonization and architectural aesthetics.

Time for action

With a total weight of 36 grams, strap included, the RM 07-04 is the superlative piece, the lightest, boldest and most energetic in this new range of watches.

More

Nafi Thiam

Margot Laffite

Yuliya Levchenko

Nelly Korda

Ester Ledecká

Aurora Straus

RM 07-04 Automatic Winding Sport

CALIBRE CRMA8

Skeletonised automatic-winding movement with hours, minutes and function selector.

calibre-RM0704-VERTE_FRONT-WB

POWER RESERVE

Around 50 hours (± 10%).

PRRM0704-BLEUE_3-4FRONT_UNDER-WB

Three years of development were needed to create the RM 07-04 Automatic Sport and the CRMA8 caliber as many challenges had to be met: developing a new very compact and skeletonized in-house automatic movement, guaranteeing shock resistance at 5000g’s, perfectly integrating the case with the movement so the internal workings are visible. The extreme finishing magnifies the elegance of this uncompromising mechanism. The very compactness of the caliber accentuates the quality of the realization all the more as it considerably increases the assembly time by the watchmaker, for whom error is quite simply impermissible.

BASEPLATE AND BRIDGES MADE OF GRADE 5 TITANIUM

Manufacturing these components in grade 5 titanium with black PVD and electroplasma treatments confers great rigidity on the entire assembly, as well as precise surface flatness, essential for perfect functioning of the gear train. Grade 5 titanium is a biocompatible, highly corrosion-resistant and remarkably rigid alloy, which enables the gear train to function effortlessly. The alloy is 90% grade 5 titanium, 6% aluminium and 4% vanadium.

This combination further increases the material’s mechanical properties, which explains its frequent use in the aerospace, aeronautics and automotive industries.

These components are satin-finished, microblasted and beveled by hand. They were subjected to separate and extensive validation tests to ensure they met rigorous strength requirements.

BalaneRM0704-ROSE_FRONT-BB

FREE-SPRUNG BALANCE WITH VARIABLE INERTIA

This type of balance wheel represents the ultimate in innovation. It guarantees greater reliability when subjected to shocks and during movement assembly or disassembly, hence better chronometric results over time.
The regulator index is eliminated, and a more accurate and repeatable calibration is possible thanks to 4 adjustable small weights located directly on the balance.

FSRM0704-ROSE_FRONT-BB

FUNCTION SELECTOR

In a manner similar to a car’s gearbox, a push-button located at 4 o’clock allows one to select the winding, neutral and hand-setting functions with a simple push. A hand at 5 o’clock displays the selected function.

ROTOR IN PLATINUM

By using a platinum rotor with the OneWay® winding system and ceramic ball bearings, the barrel can be efficiently wound while maintaining the compact dimensions of the skeletonised movement.

MOVEMENT CHARACTERISTICS

Movement dimensions: 29.90 x 22.00 mm
Thickness: 5.13 mm
Jewels: 27
Balance: CuBe, 4 arms, 4 setting weights, moment of inertia 7.5 mg•cm2, angle of lift 50°
Frequency: 28,800 vph (4 Hz)
Balance spring: AK3
Shock protection: INCABLOC 908.22.211.100 (transparent)

CASE

The case of the RM 07-04 is made from Quartz TPT® for five watches and from Carbon TPT® for one watch.

These materials are exclusive materials to the brand in watchmaking with a unique appearance. Their remarkable damascene surface displays extremely regular yet totally unique striations, as they are composed of multiple layers of parallel filaments obtained by dividing carbon fibres or silica threads.

Quartz TPT® fibres are generally used for very high-performance applications due to their resistance to high temperatures, their strength and their transparency to electromagnetic waves. Fibres are aligned in layers no thicker than 45 microns and saturated in resins developed specially for Richard Mille. These layers are then stacked using an automatic positioning system that changes the orientation of the fibre between each layer by 45°.

caseRM0704-BEIGE_PROFIL2-WB

After being heated to 120°C and subjected to a pressure of 6 bars, they are machined on a CNC machine at Richard Mille’s manufacturing facilities.

Carbon TPT® is made by an identical process, but from carbon fibers threads.

The complete case construction is water-resistant to 50 metres thanks to two Nitrile O-rings, and is assembled with 20 spline screws in grade 5 titanium and 316L stainless steel washers.

Finishing

Movement

• Anglage hand polished
• Microblasted milled section
• Microblasted sinks
• Black DLC treatment for the baseplate and bridges

Steel parts

• Satin-finished surfaces
• Anglage hand polished
• Hand-polished bevelling
• Hand-polished locking section

Wheels

• Concave chamfering with a diamond tool
• Diamond-polished angles
• Circular-finished faces
• Rhodium plating (before cutting the teeth)
• Minimal corrections applied to the wheels in order to preserve geometry and performance

Other features

FAST-ROTATING BARREL (5 hours per revolution instead of 7.5 hours)

This type of barrel provides the following advantages:

  • The phenomenon of periodic internal mainspring adhesion is significantly diminished, thereby increasing performance.
  • Provision of an excellent mainspring delta curve with an ideal power reserve/performance and regularity ratio.

GEAR TEETH PROFILE

The entire going train of the watch, the primary transmitter of power throughout the movement, utilises a special profile for the teeth of the wheels, ensuring a 20° pressure angle. This system equalises any discrepancies that might arise among the centres of the wheels, for instance due to thermal changes and normal use, and promotes the smooth transmission of torque to the balance wheel, thus supporting excellent chronometric results.

SPLINE SCREWS IN GRADE 5 TITANIUM FOR THE BRIDGES AND CASE

This permits better control of the torque applied to the screws during assembly.

These screws are therefore unaffected by physical manipulation during assembly or disassembly and age well.

