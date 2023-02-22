The entire going train of the watch, the primary transmitter of power throughout the movement, utilises a special profile for the teeth of the wheels, ensuring a 20° pressure angle. This system equalises any discrepancies that might arise among the centres of the wheels, for instance due to thermal changes and normal use, and promotes the smooth transmission of torque to the balance wheel, thus supporting excellent chronometric results.

SPLINE SCREWS IN GRADE 5 TITANIUM FOR THE BRIDGES AND CASE

This permits better control of the torque applied to the screws during assembly.

These screws are therefore unaffected by physical manipulation during assembly or disassembly and age well.