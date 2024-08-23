Collections
How does one become a Tour de France legend, holding the most individual stage wins in the Grand Tour ahead of another cycling legend, Eddy Merckx? For Mark Cavendish, the journey began with racing his friends to the nearest lamppost or somewhere on the wind-blown cliffs of his native Isle of Man. “I didn’t like losing, even then!” This became the mantra of one of cycling’s true-grit heroes.
After turning professional in 2005, Cavendish became one of the poster boys of the newly revitalized British cycling scene. The “Cannonball” has etched his name in Tour de France history, conquering the relentlessly steep inclines of the French Alps and the famed cobbles of the Champs-Elysées. Since 2008, he has notched up an astounding 35 stage wins in the world’s most famous cycling race. And then some! With over 160 race wins, including more than 55 stage victories in the three Grand Tours, and a World title obtained at the 2011 Road World Championships, 3 more World Championships on the Velodrome in 2005, 2008 and 2016, topped off with an Olympic silver medal in Rio. He is widely considered the greatest road sprinter of all time.
The stuff of history, however, is not only gradients and axle grease but sheer persistence. Cavendish surprised everyone, perhaps with the exception of himself, by staging an awe-inspiring comeback when, at a sprightly 36, he returned to the Tour in 2021 to win yet another four stages, leveling with the legendary Eddy Merckx. His Belgian hero wasn’t his only challenge. Crippling pain beset him, making his achievement all the more remarkable. “People used to say ‘well done.’ Now,” he says, “they also say ‘thank you’—thank you for proving what it is possible to achieve, despite all odds.”
Just like the RM 67-02 he wears, true passion expresses itself in the minutiae of technology. “Joy comes when you’ve won, but there’s no room for emotion during the sprint. It’s all very clinical. You have to make 100 decisions every 5 seconds. It’s mathematics. You calculate how big the space is and how best to get through it. There are a million variations going on. It’s all quite matter of fact—like an ever-changing puzzle.”
What keeps Cavendish constantly changing gears? Sheer speed and the thrill of the wind in his face.
“I need freedom. That’s why I race outside, rather than in the arena. You can leave your house whenever you want and go wherever you want. The world’s your oyster. It’s the feeling I got as a little boy. It’s the one that keeps me cycling.”
No wonder he was knighted in the King's Birthday Honours in 2024, recognized for his contribution to cycling, charity work, and role as a sporting ambassador. Now Sir Mark Cavendish, everyone in the Isle of Man, from young children to the elderly, is so very proud of what he’s achieved. He has inspired many children to believe that you don’t have to come from a big city to go after what you want in life.