After turning professional in 2005, Cavendish became one of the poster boys of the newly revitalized British cycling scene. The “Cannonball” has etched his name in Tour de France history, conquering the relentlessly steep inclines of the French Alps and the famed cobbles of the Champs-Elysées. Since 2008, he has notched up an astounding 35 stage wins in the world’s most famous cycling race. And then some! With over 160 race wins, including more than 55 stage victories in the three Grand Tours, and a World title obtained at the 2011 Road World Championships, 3 more World Championships on the Velodrome in 2005, 2008 and 2016, topped off with an Olympic silver medal in Rio. He is widely considered the greatest road sprinter of all time.