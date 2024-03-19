Misuzu Narita is a woman brimming with natural-born athletic talent who displayed exceptional skills in a variety of sports from childhood. In junior high, she devoted the lion’s share of her time to softball, while also commuting to a golf school once a week. Achieving victories in various golf tournaments, where she consistently displayed the genuine depth of her skills. Upon entering high school, she decided to focus on golf. In 2011, while she had not yet passed the test for professional status, she earned a spot on the pro tour and proceeded to rack up her first win on that circuit.

In the year following her pro test in 2013, Misuzu recorded her first triumph as a professional at the NEC Karuizawa 72 Golf Tournament. Then 2014 truly proved to be a breakout year, including her first major title at the World Ladies Championship Salonpas Cup, and a total of three victories that year that vaulted her to No. 5 in the prizemoney ranking. She has continued to rely on her stable play to compile a steady series of wins, with her 13 championships to date ample testimony to her outstanding golf skills.