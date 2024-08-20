Collections
Founded in 1929, The Museum of Modern Art has long sought to recognize and share new forms of artistic expression, connecting people from around the world to the art of our time. MoMA aspires to be a catalyst for experimentation, learning, and creativity, a gathering place for all, and a home for artists and ideas. Through innovative exhibitions, publications, and public programs, MoMA provides a vital platform for dialogue around contemporary issues.
Richard Mille has established a deep connection with the contemporary art world, supporting the same boundary-pushing creativity that defines modern artistic expression. Much as contemporary artists challenge conventions, Richard Mille transcends traditional watchmaking by blending cutting-edge technology with contemporary aesthetic, creating timepieces that are as much works of art as they are feats of engineering.
Richard Mille will play a pivotal role in supporting the presentation of the Museum's most groundbreaking contemporary programs. This major partnership will notably support the dynamic and evolving display of MoMA’s cutting-edge contemporary art collection in the second-floor galleries, as well as programs in The Marie-Josée and Henry Kravis Studio, a vital space for artists exploring new and experimental art forms.
Our landmark partnership begins with support for the highly anticipated return of Christian Marclay's The Clock. This cinematic masterpiece assembles thousands of film clips from over a century of filmmaking into a 24-hour montage, synchronized in real time. Each scene features a watch or clock, making this installation a fitting collaboration for Richard Mille, a brand deeply rooted in precision timekeeping. The Clock returned to MoMA on November 10, 2024, installed within the Museum’s second-floor contemporary galleries, serving as a thrilling prelude to the upcoming exhibitions that Richard Mille will support throughout the collaboration.
‘This new partnership strengthens our commitment to the world of art. We are thrilled to partner with MoMA, a world-renowned institution that shares our passion for pushing the boundaries of creativity. This collaboration allows us to explore the intersection of art, technology, and design in new and exciting ways, reflecting the very essence of what Richard Mille stands for. Together, we aim to inspire and engage our community to celebrate the spirit of modern artistry.’
Amanda Mille, Global Brand & Partnerships Director, Richard Mille