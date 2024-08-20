Richard Mille has established a deep connection with the contemporary art world, supporting the same boundary-pushing creativity that defines modern artistic expression. Much as contemporary artists challenge conventions, Richard Mille transcends traditional watchmaking by blending cutting-edge technology with contemporary aesthetic, creating timepieces that are as much works of art as they are feats of engineering.

Richard Mille will play a pivotal role in supporting the presentation of the Museum's most groundbreaking contemporary programs. This major partnership will notably support the dynamic and evolving display of MoMA’s cutting-edge contemporary art collection in the second-floor galleries, as well as programs in The Marie-Josée and Henry Kravis Studio, a vital space for artists exploring new and experimental art forms.