Nelly was born into a family of athletes and is no exception to the rule. Her parents Petr and Regina were both professional tennis players, with her father winning a Grand Slam tournament. Nelly’s brother also won the 2018 Australian Open in the boys’ singles category. Nelly meanwhile – like her sister, Jessica – chose golf greens over tennis courts and has risen rapidly through the ranks.
It was in 2016 that Nelly’s professional career took off, when she won the Sioux Falls LPGA Golf Tournament leg of the Symetra Tour. She went on to victory in the LPGA Taiwan in Taoyuan and by the same occasion claimed her first LPGA tour title. At 15 years old, Nelly was already playing in the U.S. Women’s Open, before joining the US team in the Junior Solheim Cup, two years later. Her amateur career culminated in the Harter Hall Invitational 2015, and the PING Invitational 2015.
‘You never think about how much work goes into a single watch. It’s like surgery. As an athlete, your sport is your art. This means we can appreciate all the more how much work the Richard Mille watchmakers put into their art.’
Nelly Korda
The Korda name could, once again, be heard all over Australia in 2019 when Nelly clinched her second LPGA win in Adelaide, following in the footsteps of her father (who was the 1998 Australian Open tennis champion), her brother (another Australian Open winner in the boys’ singles category) and her sister, who won the same golf tournament back in 2012. In 2019, Nelly won the Lacoste Ladies Open on her first appearance at the competition. In February 2021, Korda triumphed at the Gainbridge LPGA at Boca Rio, held at the Lake Nona Golf and Country Club in Orlando, Florida. By achieving great things in ladies’ golf, the young American has earned herself a well-deserved spot alongside other talented sportswomen tasked with testing out the RM 07-04 – Richard Mille’s first women’s sports watch – in real-life conditions.