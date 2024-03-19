Nelly was born into a family of athletes and is no exception to the rule. Her parents Petr and Regina were both professional tennis players, with her father winning a Grand Slam tournament. Nelly’s brother also won the 2018 Australian Open in the boys’ singles category. Nelly meanwhile – like her sister, Jessica – chose golf greens over tennis courts and has risen rapidly through the ranks.



It was in 2016 that Nelly’s professional career took off, when she won the Sioux Falls LPGA Golf Tournament leg of the Symetra Tour. She went on to victory in the LPGA Taiwan in Taoyuan and by the same occasion claimed her first LPGA tour title. At 15 years old, Nelly was already playing in the U.S. Women’s Open, before joining the US team in the Junior Solheim Cup, two years later. Her amateur career culminated in the Harter Hall Invitational 2015, and the PING Invitational 2015.