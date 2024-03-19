The Richard Mille brand has supported the Paris Brain Institute since 2012, fighting for a universal cause that has real meaning.The adventure continued in 2019 with the personal participation of Mr Richard Mille, who became member of the Paris Brain Institute’s Campaign Committee.

In 2021, The Richard Mille brand reaffirmed its strong commitment to the Institute and recognising the complexity of its mission by organising a Donors’ Club.

This Club represents a new and direct link between the Richard Mille clientele and the major stake that is the Paris Brain Institute. The goal is simple: invite our dear customers to sustainably support the ICM in its eternal fight against diseases that unfortunately do not spare anyone. Thanks to this long-term participation, the Richard Mille clientele will finally make possible a vision for the future and provide the necessary means that will allow the long-term strategy that the ICM is desperately seeking.

