After cutting his teeth on the Yacht Club de Monaco’s flagship vessel as vice president, Pierre made his successful debut in the world of crewed offshore racing. His most noteworthy achievements include winning the Palermo/Monte Carlo regatta on two occasions in the TP52 category. He also sailed to victory at the Giraglia Cup aboard the Esimit Europa 2, at the Gold Cup aboard the Melges 32, and at the Cape2Rio Race aboard the Maserati monohull. Since 2016, Pierre has formed his own sailing crew and acquired a next-generation catamaran, Malizia, to compete in the GC32 Racing Tour as a skipper. He has also continued to rack up the nautical miles aboard other boats. His highlights include taking part in the first Globe Series race as well as the Transat Jacques Vabre race alongside Boris Herrmann aboard the Malizia II, a next-generation 60-foot monohull.