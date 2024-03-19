Collections
The first sailing partner to join the brand, Pierre Casiraghi has always had a special relationship with the sea. The son of the Princess of Monaco is a true Gentleman Sailor, belonging to a new generation of skippers; a daredevil indeed, but one who also sponsors ‘Sail for a Cause’. On top of it, he is a total watch fanatic. In short, someone with instant appeal to Richard Mille.
‘I am truly amazed by what Richard has achieved as an entrepreneur. He has successfully created a brand that is both original and innovative.’
Pierre Casiraghi
Pierre’s arrival within the Richard Mille family provides an exceptional opportunity to test the RM 60-01 Regatta and ensure its perfect adaptation to the severely hostile environment the sea can sometimes become.
After cutting his teeth on the Yacht Club de Monaco’s flagship vessel as vice president, Pierre made his successful debut in the world of crewed offshore racing. His most noteworthy achievements include winning the Palermo/Monte Carlo regatta on two occasions in the TP52 category. He also sailed to victory at the Giraglia Cup aboard the Esimit Europa 2, at the Gold Cup aboard the Melges 32, and at the Cape2Rio Race aboard the Maserati monohull. Since 2016, Pierre has formed his own sailing crew and acquired a next-generation catamaran, Malizia, to compete in the GC32 Racing Tour as a skipper. He has also continued to rack up the nautical miles aboard other boats. His highlights include taking part in the first Globe Series race as well as the Transat Jacques Vabre race alongside Boris Herrmann aboard the Malizia II, a next-generation 60-foot monohull.
'I love its architecture, and besides, it’s the first mechanical watch I’ve seen that has a compass rose, an important instrument for navigation.’
Pierre Casiraghi