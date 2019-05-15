BIDIRECTIONAL BEZEL WITH COMPASS SEGMENTS

The RM 60-01 was conceived to allow navigators to orientate themselves at sea, thanks to the rotating bezel featuring the display of the four cardinal points, a measuring disc of 360° and a 24-hour scale.



What differentiates the RM 60-01 from the other ‘regatta’ watches is that it can be used for orientation in both the Northern and the Southern Hemispheres without any additional calculation, simply by selecting the appropriate scale.