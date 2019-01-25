The RM 35-01 is a horological incarnation of the innate strength and will of Rafael Nadal, a man always prepared to ignore whatever barriers life might place on his path to success.







The skeletonised manual winding calibre RMUL3 uses 24 jewels and a free-sprung balance beating at a frequency of 4 Hz. With a power reserve of 55 hours provided by a double-barrel system, this extraordinary movement, weighing a mere 4 grams in total, is mounted within a unique case crafted in Carbon TPT®.







The RMUL3 caliber used in the RM 35-01 offers exceptional impact resistance thanks to the use of grade 5 titanium throughout the highly skeletonised movement design, combined with black PVD surface treatment. In the competitive challenge the RM 35-01 represents, Richard Mille engineers in Les Breuleux extensively tested the RMUL3 caliber under severe conditions, with extreme shocks applied to the movement exceeding 5000 g’s. Only the expertise of Richard Mille in the machining of new materials combined with unique design characteristics allowed such tests to be completed with such ease.