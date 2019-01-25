Collections
Calibre RMUL3
Skeletonised manual winding movement with hours, minutes and seconds.
The RM 35-01 is a horological incarnation of the innate strength and will of Rafael Nadal, a man always prepared to ignore whatever barriers life might place on his path to success.
The skeletonised manual winding calibre RMUL3 uses 24 jewels and a free-sprung balance beating at a frequency of 4 Hz. With a power reserve of 55 hours provided by a double-barrel system, this extraordinary movement, weighing a mere 4 grams in total, is mounted within a unique case crafted in Carbon TPT®.
The RMUL3 caliber used in the RM 35-01 offers exceptional impact resistance thanks to the use of grade 5 titanium throughout the highly skeletonised movement design, combined with black PVD surface treatment. In the competitive challenge the RM 35-01 represents, Richard Mille engineers in Les Breuleux extensively tested the RMUL3 caliber under severe conditions, with extreme shocks applied to the movement exceeding 5000 g’s. Only the expertise of Richard Mille in the machining of new materials combined with unique design characteristics allowed such tests to be completed with such ease.
This extraordinary movement is mounted within a unique case created from Carbon TPT®. This high-tech material consists of multiple layers of woven carbon filaments with an average thickness of 30 microns, stacked with a change of fiber orientation equaling 45° between every 2 successive layers. Not only does this make each case exceptionally rigid in every direction; it also means that on a visual level every timepiece is totally unique, closely resembling the surface of finely crafted Damascene steel, due to the complex and aleatoric carbon structures that are slowly revealed during the processes of milling and finishing.