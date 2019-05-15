Collections
Calibre RMAC2
Skeletonised automatic movement with hours, minutes, seconds at 3 o’clock, oversize date, month, flyback chronograph with minutes and countdown counters at 9 o’clock, hour counter at 6 o’clock, UTC function and variable-geometry rotor.
Luxury products without a genuine purpose have never interested us. We have always believed that the functions we integrate into our watches must be truly useful and valuable for our customers. Each component is part of an aesthetic expression of this functionality. The dual time zone function clearly embodies this philosophy, since people who travel all over the world need to be able to situate themselves in time over the course of their journeys.
The RM 11-02 is a technical variation of the RM 011 with some extra features. In addition to the functions of the flyback chronograph, annual calendar with oversize date, 60-minute countdown timer and 24-hour totaliser, the RM 11-02 is also equipped with a UTC feature that indicates a second time zone via a Super-LumiNova-filled hand. The PVD-treated titanium movement is fitted with two winding barrels and an automatic rotor with variable geometry supplying around 50 hours of power reserve
For those familiar with the original RM 011 case, this timepiece can be easily distinguished by its additional pusher at 9 o’clock, which is used for setting the second time zone. This specially shaped and engraved pusher, as well as those placed at 2 and 5 o’clock for the chronograph start/stop and reset functions, is fully in keeping with the highly recognisable design cues of the RM 011 collection, where etched lines inspired by the pedals of racing cars are key.
To echo these thematic cues, Richard Mille has also designed a very precisely machined crown in grade 5 titanium evoking a clutch mechanism, surrounded by an Alcryn collar for excellent tactile contact.
For the creation of the distinctive Richard Mille tonneau-shaped case, with its ergonomic curves and dramatic arcs, many hours of preparation are required even before the actual milling procedures can begin. The tripartite case entails some 86 preliminary stamping and striking operations to prepare the case parts for cutting and milling. The actual machining process is preceded by some 50 hours of machine set-up and programming work, before all systems are go for the more than 300 separate operations involved
State-of-the-art CNC 5-axis machines working with an accuracy of a few microns are vital for the creation of the multiple curves and arcs established in Richard Mille’s case design aesthetic. The movement at the heart of the RM 11-02 is attached to the case with 4 silicon braces, providing additional shock-resistance, and is sealed with 20 spline screws and nitrite seals to ensure water-resistance to 50 metres.