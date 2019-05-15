Luxury products without a genuine purpose have never interested us. We have always believed that the functions we integrate into our watches must be truly useful and valuable for our customers. Each component is part of an aesthetic expression of this functionality. The dual time zone function clearly embodies this philosophy, since people who travel all over the world need to be able to situate themselves in time over the course of their journeys.





The RM 11-02 is a technical variation of the RM 011 with some extra features. In addition to the functions of the flyback chronograph, annual calendar with oversize date, 60-minute countdown timer and 24-hour totaliser, the RM 11-02 is also equipped with a UTC feature that indicates a second time zone via a Super-LumiNova-filled hand. The PVD-treated titanium movement is fitted with two winding barrels and an automatic rotor with variable geometry supplying around 50 hours of power reserve