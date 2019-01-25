The entire movement follows all the philosophies of Richard Mille with its baseplate of PVD treated titanium, double winding barrels and a power reserve of 48 hours, indicated by a red line between 10 and 11 o’clock.



The movement is given extra protection by a torque-limiting crown to protect the watch from possible overwinding.Created from 3N rose gold, these legendary figures inhabiting the interior of the movement are carved and incised entirely by hand. Special miniature tools needed to be made for the specific artistry required in the physical realization of these two creatures. To increase the realism of these special animals, a long and painstaking process of hand finished micro painting was executed, also including the unseen parts of these two marvelous entities.



