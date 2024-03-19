Throughout his glittering championship career, Dixon has proven his courage and grit, rising through the ranks to become one of the top three IndyCar drivers of all time. He is second in the rankings of the most consecutive starts made since joining the series in Michigan in 2004. His astronomical rise has seen Dixon win the Series Championship in 2003, 2008, 2013, 2015, 2018 and 2020, when he dominated the championship all season long – an extremely rare feat, last achieved by Sam Hornish in 2001. If there is one thing that no one could possibly deny, it is his staying power. Dixon has been with Chip Ganassi Racing since 2002. This is the kind of long-term commitment he will also relish as part of the RM family, which he joined in 2019.

