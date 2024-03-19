Saying success runs in the Korda family is something of an understatement. The pressure is on when you are born the son of ex World N° 2 tennis legend Petr Korda and former top 30 player Regina Rajchrtova. And to add to the Korda family hall of fame, both elder sisters, Jessica and Nelly are also LPGA golf professionals who have added quite a few trophies to the Korda mantelpiece.

Sebastian unflinchingly took up many challenges at an early age: competing in Junior Ice Hockey at the tender age of five. He also tried his hand at golf and karate. It was, however, a trip to the 2009 US Open with his father that set his sights firmly on the tennis court.